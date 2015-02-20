Man charged in Colorado Springs bombing says he didn't target NAACP

DENVER (Reuters) - A man arrested in connection with the bombing last month of a building that houses the Colorado Springs chapter of the NAACP said he was targeting his accountant and not the civil rights organization, authorities said on Friday.

Thaddeus Murphy, 44, was arrested by federal agents at his Colorado Springs home and confessed to setting off the pipe bomb, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Denver said in a statement.

The explosion at a building that includes a tax preparation business, as well as local offices of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, led investigators to probe whether the bombing was racially motivated.

The homemade device only partially detonated against an exterior wall, and no one was injured in the Jan. 6 blast.

Federal prosecutors have charged Murphy with arson and for being a convicted felon in possession of firearms for having a cache of weapons unrelated to the bombing, court records show.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit filed by an agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, eyewitnesses, surveillance videos and cell phone records led investigators to Murphy.

While searching Murphy’s house and a storage locker he rented, the affidavit said several firearms were found, in addition to other items that linked him to the bombing.

Authorities said Murphy was previously sentenced to five years in state prison for a 2009 theft conviction, which led to the firearms charge.

According to court papers, Murphy told detectives after his arrest that he was filing for bankruptcy, was frustrated in his attempts to get records from his accountant, and that he set off the bomb out of “rage.”

He told investigators he built the device in his garage from bomb-making recipes he researched on the Internet, court papers said.

U.S. Attorney John Walsh said while investigators are still probing Murphy’s motive, authorities are certain they have arrested the bomber.

“The residents of Colorado Springs, and the occupants of the building in question, can rest assured that the person who allegedly placed the device is now in custody,” he said in a statement.

Murphy made his first court appearance before a federal magistrate judge in Denver on Friday.

If convicted of the arson charge, Murphy faces a minimum of five years in prison, a maximum 10-year sentence on the firearms charge, and up to $500,000 in fines.