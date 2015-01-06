FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Blast near Colorado Springs NAACP chapter: police
January 6, 2015 / 8:10 PM / 3 years ago

Blast near Colorado Springs NAACP chapter: police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DENVER (Reuters) - Authorities on Tuesday investigated an explosion near a building housing a chapter of the NAACP civil rights group in Colorado Springs.

Police and the FBI responded to the blast and were at the location of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People chapter, police and FBI representatives said.

A woman who answered the phone at the NAACP office but declined to give her name said people inside the building heard a “loud boom” coming from a lawn area in the rear.

The Colorado Springs Gazette reported that there were no injuries in the blast near the building, which also houses a hair salon. Streets around the area were closed while authorities investigated, the newspaper said.

Reporting by Keith Coffman and Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Cynthia Johnston, Andrew Hay and Bill Trott

