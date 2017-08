Mexican Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray speaks at a news conference at the Mexican Embassy in Washington March 9, 2017.

ACAPULCO, Mexico (Reuters) - Recent comments by U.S. officials over trade point to an impending modernization of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) that will be "win-win" for its signatories, Mexican foreign minister said on Thursday.

Videgaray was speaking at a banking conference in the Mexican beach resort of Acapulco.