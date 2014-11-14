Lawmaker wants NASCAR's Busch suspended over abuse allegations

IndyCar Series driver Kurt Busch watches from the pits during practice for the 2014 Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/USA Today Sports/Brian Spurlock

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A California lawmaker on Friday called for NASCAR to suspend driver Kurt Busch from the season’s final race over “horrifying” domestic abuse allegations made by his former girlfriend.

Rep. Jackie Speier, a California Democrat, wants NASCAR to suspend any driver accused of domestic abuse until the case is settled or there “is a clear lack of evidence.”

Police in Dover, Delaware are investigating the allegations against the former NASCAR champion made by Patricia Driscoll, who said the incident occurred in September inside Busch’s motorhome. Police have yet to interview him.

Busch, a winner of 25 races, including one this year, has denied the allegations, which Driscoll said took place at the Dover International Speedway. The 36-year-old races for the Stewart-Haas team.

“NASCAR and Stewart-Haas Racing should not wait until the investigation is complete to act,” Speier said in a letter sent to NASCAR President Mike Helton and Stewart-Haas owners Tony Stewart and Gene Haas. “I urge you to suspend Mr. Busch from this weekend’s Championship.”

Speier said NASCAR’s response to Driscoll’s allegations is “totally inadequate.”

”The charges are horrifying,“ Speier said in her letter. ”Court documents allege Mr. Busch verbally and physically abused Ms. Driscoll... smashing her head against a wall three times.

“Your decision to let Mr. Busch continue to drive is inconsistent with previous disciplinary actions taken for lesser offenses and it sends a clear signal to drivers that owners do not take these violent actions seriously,” it added.

NASCAR Chief Executive Officer Brian France said he was waiting for police to interview Busch before deciding what action, if any, to take.

“Until they make some judgments on that investigation, it wouldn’t be right of us to just intervene before they’ve even gotten the investigation completed,” he told reporters Friday.

“So that’s our position. We’ll respect their process. It’s in their hands.”

Stewart-Haas Racing Executive Vice President Joe Custer said he is “monitoring this situation closely.”

“We have spoken to Kurt in depth regarding this matter and he has vehemently denied that it happened and assures us there is no truth to it whatsoever,” Custer said in a statement.

“At this point in time we are taking Kurt at his word and his status with the team is unchanged.”

Busch currently sits in 14th place in the NASCAR Sprint Cup standings with the season’s final race this Sunday at Homestead-Miami Speedway in Homestead, Florida. Busch has won just under $4 million this season, with one victory and six top 5 finishes in 35 starts.