Texas man commits suicide with gun at NRA Sprint Cup race
April 15, 2013 / 12:40 AM / in 4 years

Texas man commits suicide with gun at NRA Sprint Cup race

Brendan O'Brien

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A Texas man used a gun to commit suicide in the infield of a National Rifle Association-sponsored NASCAR race at the Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth late on Saturday, local authorities said.

Kirk Franklin, 42, of nearby Saginaw died after shooting himself at 10:30 p.m. on Saturday during the NRA 500 Sprint Cup race, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner.

Franklin was involved in a verbal altercation with other race spectators before the incident, said Daniel Segura, a Fort Worth Police Department spokesman.

Franklin’s body was found in the back seat of a truck, according to an online police report.

(Reporting by Brendan O‘Brien in Milwaukee; Editing by Edith Honan and Eric Walsh)

This story was refiled to correct headline to Sprint Cup race

