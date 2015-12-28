Speculators pile on bearish gas bets before market's abrupt turn

(Reuters) - Speculators fearing an oversupply in natural gas amid mild winter weather raised their bearish bets on the market by 30 percent last week just before prices of the heating fuel went up just as much on colder forecasts, data showed on Monday.

Money managers, including hedge funds, increased their bearish bets by 29,154 contracts to reach a net short position of 123,136 in the week to Dec. 22 in the four major NYMEX and ICE gas markets, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) reported.

Shorts are bets that prices will fall and longs are wagers that prices will rise. The net position squares off the two.

In the three sessions since the CFTC report, U.S. natural gas gained 30 percent as forecasts pointed to colder temperatures, which could end the balmy weather that has persisted through most of autumn.

NYMEX’s front-month contract settled on Monday at $2.228 per million British thermal units, up 34 cents since Dec. 22. On Monday alone, the contract jumped almost 20 cents, or 10 percent.

“It looks like for now the natgas bears got caught in their own short traps as none probably imagined a comeback rally like this,” said Chris Jarvis at Caprock Risk Management, an energy markets consultancy in Frederick, Maryland.

Just 10 days ago, NYMEX’s front-month contract fell below $1.70 per mmBtu, a low last seen in 1999, as U.S. gas production remained at record highs while storage of the fuel was at all-time peaks amid light heating demand caused by the El Niño weather pattern.

With two days to Christmas, the market changed tack as weather forecasts changed.

On Monday, Thomson Reuters Analytics forecast that heating degree days (HDDs) in the lower 48 U.S. states would rise to nearly 467 over the next two weeks compared with the norm of 460 this time of year. HDDs are based on days when indoor temperatures are below 65 Fahrenheit (18 Celcius) without heating.

“It took two months but winter is finally here,” said Aaron Calder, analyst at Gelber & Associates in Houston.

Still, some analysts, like Citi Futures’ Tim Evans, think the market will remain oversupplied near-term.

“While cooler temperatures will mean larger net withdrawals from storage in the weeks ahead, we still expect the drain on working gas inventories to average somewhat below five-year average rates,” Evans said in a note.

Caprock’s Jarvis concurred: “Our outlook into 2016 is lower.”