Speculators boost U.S. natural gas net shorts for third week: CFTC

(Reuters) - U.S. natural gas speculators boosted their net short positions for a third week in a row to the most so far this year as they bet prices would continue to decline on forecasts for weak heating demand for the rest of the winter.

Speculators in four major NYMEX and ICE markets increased their bearish bets by 25,820 contracts to 91,219 in the week to March 1, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Friday.

Shorts are bets that prices will fall and longs are wagers that prices will rise. The net position squares off the two.

Gas futures on the NYMEX averaged $1.75 per million British thermal units during the five trading days ended March 1, compared with $1.84 during the five trading days in the prior week ended Feb. 23.

The NYMEX front-month fell to $1.611 early Friday, its lowest level since August 1998, on forecasts for warm weather and low heating demand for the rest of the industry’s November-March winter heating season.

Looking forward, however, gas futures are expected to move higher, fetching $2.04 for the balance of 2016 and $2.62 for 2017 on forecasts for rising industrial demand and increasing exports to Mexico via pipelines and the rest of the world via liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals.

Hedge funds have been bearish on gas since the end of 2014 as drillers, especially shale drillers, continue to pull near record amounts of the fuel out of the ground.

In November, net shorts held by speculators reached a five-year high of 166,165 contracts on forecasts for light heating demand this winter due to the warming effect of the El Niño weather pattern.