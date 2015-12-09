U.S. natural gas weekly stock draw seen at 64 bcf

A Massachusetts Water Resources Authority wind turbine (R) turns beside a 2002 megawatt fossil fuel power plant in Charlestown, Massachusetts June 2, 2014. The wind turbine powers the MWRA waste water pumping station at that site and the power plant uses natural gas and oil. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

(Reuters) - U.S. utilities likely withdrew 64 billion cubic feet of natural gas from storage during the week ended Dec. 4, the second draw of the winter heating season, a Reuters survey showed on Wednesday.

The draw in the same week a year ago was 47 bcf, and the five-year average draw for the week is 65 bcf.

The previous week, there was a drawdown of 53 bcf.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration will release its storage report at 10:30 a.m. EST on Thursday.

Utilities usually start removing gas from storage during the second week of November. This year, however, injections continued through the last week of November due to record production and mild weather.

With the total amount of gas in storage hitting a record high in November, the forecast decrease last week would bring total inventories down to 3.892 trillion cubic feet.

That will leave total storage about 16 percent above levels in the same week a year earlier and 7 percent over the five-year average.

Analysts said withdrawals last week were in line with the five-year average even though heating demand was a little below normal as the power sector continued to burn much more gas than usual.

There were 152 population-weighted heating degree days (HDD) last week, compared with 142 HDDs in the previous week, 148 HDDs in the same week a year earlier, and a 30-year norm of 156 HDDs.

Heating degree days, or the number of degrees a day’s average temperature is below 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 Celsius), are used to estimate demand to heat homes and businesses.

The power sector burned on average 24.2 bcf of gas per day last week versus 18.5 bcfd last year and a 30-year average of 18.6 bcfd.

Analysts noted the power sector has burned more gas to generate power all year since the fuel is cheaper than coal. Gas prices this year were on track to fall to the lowest level since 1999.

The Reuters poll had 26 participants, with withdrawal estimates ranging from 48 bcf to 75 bcf. The median of the estimates was for a draw of 64 bcf.

Looking ahead to the following week’s data, analysts said utilities would likely withdraw less gas from storage during the week ending Dec. 11. They noted that the weather so far this week has been more mild than last.,

Early estimates for the week ending Dec. 11 ranged from decreases of 28 bcf to 50 bcf, with a forecast average withdrawal of 41 bcf.

That compares with a withdrawal of 62 bcf during the same week in 2014 and a five-year average decrease of 120 bcf.

