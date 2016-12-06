U.S. natgas output to drop in 2016 for first time since 2005

(Reuters) - The U.S. Energy Information Administration on Tuesday projected dry natural gas production would fall year-over-year in 2016 for the first time since 2005 as low energy prices reduced drilling activity.

EIA boosted its projection for 2016 to 72.49 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd), up from the 72.34 bcfd it forecast last month, according to its Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO) in December. Dry natural gas production hit an all-time high of 74.14 bcfd in 2015.

EIA also forecast dry gas production would rebound to a record high in 2017, rising to 74.80 bcfd.

The last time gas production declined year-over-year was in 2005 when Hurricanes Katrina and Rita slammed into the Gulf Coast, damaging energy infrastructure.

In 2005, over 20 percent of U.S. dry gas output of 49.45 bcfd came from the Gulf of Mexico. Since then, producers have figured out how to use horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing, or "fracking," to unlock more gas trapped in shale rocks.

Now the seven biggest U.S. shale fields provide more than 60 percent of the country's dry gas, while the Gulf of Mexico accounts for just 4 percent.

The EIA also forecast gas consumption of 75.22 bcfd in 2016, a dip from the 75.66 bcfd forecast in November.

That would still top the 2015 record high for gas demand of 74.65 bcfd and would be the seventh annual record in a row.

EIA forecast gas demand in 2017 would rise to a new all-time high of 75.96 bcfd.

EIA said the United States became a net exporter of gas in November as sales of liquefied natural gas and pipeline flows to Mexico increased, while imports from Canada eased.

But on an annualized basis, the U.S. was not expected to become a net exporter of gas until around 2018, according to federal data. The U.S. was last a full-year net exporter of gas in 1957.

EIA projected the share of power generation from coal would rise to 31 percent in 2017 from a forecast 30 percent in 2016 with gas prices expected to increase. That was down from 33 percent of total generation in 2015 after numerous coal plants have retired.

Meanwhile, gas was expected to account for 33 percent of total power generation in 2017, the same as in 2015, but down from a forecast 34 percent in 2016, EIA data showed.