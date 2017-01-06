U.S. natgas little changed as cold forecast offsets small stock draw

(Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures ended Tuesday little changed as forecasts for cold over the next few days offset a much smaller-than-expected weekly storage draw and longer-term projections for moderating weather.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration said on Tuesday that utilities pulled just 49 billion cubic feet of gas from storage during the warmer-than-normal Christmas and New Year's holiday week ended on Dec. 30, the smallest draw for that week since 2009. [EIA/GAS]

That was much lower than analysts' estimate in a Reuters poll of 82 bcf and compares with declines of 237 bcf in the prior week, 98 bcf a year earlier and a five-year average of 107 bcf for the week.

Front-month gas futures for February delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 0.6 cents, or 0.2 percent, to settle at $3.273 per million British thermal units. Earlier in the session, the contract fell to as low as $3.172, its lowest since Nov. 28.

Although small, that was the first gain for the front-month in a week after the contract dropped 17 percent over the prior four sessions because of moderating long-term winter weather forecasts.

The latest weather forecasts call for the weather to turn warmer than normal for the rest of January after a brief cold spell expected to continue through Monday.

Thomson Reuters estimated the cold expected over the next several days will boost U.S. gas demand to 100.6 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) this week and 111.0 bcfd next week from an average of 90.9 bcfd last week.

Despite the small draw for last week, analysts estimated that the amount of gas in storage would likely decline more quickly than normal this winter in part because drillers are producing less of the fuel.

U.S. output averaged 70.8 bcfd over the past 30 days, compared with 72.6 bcfd a year earlier, 72.3 bcfd for the same period in 2015 and 66.6 bcfd in 2014, according to Reuters data.

Over the past week, however, production rose to an average of 71.2 bcfd, with prices in the Marcellus and Utica shale basins in Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia holding near their two-year highs.

Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year

Dec. 30 Dec. Dec. 30 average

(Actual) 23(Actual) Dec. 30

U.S. natgas storage (bcf): -49 -237 -98 -107

Thomson Reuters Supply Chain & Commodities Research (SC&CR)

Heating & Cooling Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior 30-Year

Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs 459 459 445 462

U.S. GFS CDDs 3 3 1 2

European EC HDDs 430 430 445 433

European EC CDDs 3 3 1 2

U.S. Weekly Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week Current Next Week This Week

Week Last Year

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 71.2 71.1 71.1 73.0

U.S. Imports from Canada 8.1 8.1 8.4 8.4

U.S. LNG Imports 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.7

Total U.S. Supply 79.5 79.5 79.9 82.1

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada 2.7 2.8 2.8 2.1

U.S. Exports to Mexico 3.4 3.3 3.3 3.4

U.S. LNG Exports 1.6 1.6 1.5 0

U.S. Commercial 13.7 16.0 18.2 15.8

U.S. Residential 23.3 27.9 32.0 27.6

U.S. Power Plant 17.8 19.1 22.1 25.0

U.S. Industrial 22.0 23.0 23.9 22.5

U.S. Plant Fuel 3.6 3.6 3.6 3.6

U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.8 3.1 3.5 3.1

U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1

Total U.S. Consumption 83.3 92.8 103.4 97.7

Total U.S. Demand 90.9 100.6 111.0 105.2

ICE U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub Current Day Prior Day

Algonquin 7.88 6.69

Dominion South 3.06 3.13

New York 5.37 4.59

Henry Hub 3.30 3.37

Chicago 3.32 3.49

SoCal Border 3.33 3.45

ICE U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub Current Day Prior Day

Ercot North 34.35 27.00

Mid C 32.12 45.71

New England 68.93 59.83

Palo Verde 26.08 27.79

PJM West 45.59 38.59

SP-15 34.38 38.10