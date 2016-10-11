U.S. natural gas futures dip on profit-taking, warm weather forecasts

A natural gas flare on an oil well pad burns as the sun sets outside Watford City, North Dakota January 21, 2016.

(Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures on Tuesday edged lower as some traders took profits after hitting a near 22-month high on Monday on forecasts for warmer-than-normal weather over the next two weeks.

Traders said warm weather was not expected to produce much heating or cooling demand through the end of this month.

After six days of increases pushed the front-month to its highest level since late December 2014, gas futures for November delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange were down 4.9 cents, or 1.5 percent, at $3.226 per million British thermal units at 9:50 a.m. EDT.

Despite the decline, the front-month was on track to remain in overbought territory with a relative strength index (RSI) over 70 for a third day in a row, the first time that has happened since July.

Traders said those higher prices were making it more expensive for power companies to burn gas, pushing some to burn more coal to generate electricity.

The recent rise in the front-month briefly pushed the premium of November 2017 futures over November 2016 into a discount of 1.1 cents early on Tuesday for the first time on record, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Despite the forecasts for warmer-than-normal weather over the next two weeks, traders said they expected heating demand to rise in October. Thomson Reuters projected gas usage in the lower 48 U.S. states would rise to 65.5 billion cubic feet per day this week and 65.6 bcfd next week, from an average of 63.8 bcfd last week.

Supplies of the fuel, meanwhile, were expected to edge up to 77.3 bcfd this week and 77.2 bcfd next week, from an average of 77.1 bcfd last week, the data showed.

Supplies consist of U.S. production, which was near a two-year low, and imports from Canada. Analysts said U.S. production was down due in part to shut-ins in the Marcellus and Utica shale basins because of low basis prices below $1 per mmBtu.

With supplies low due to weak production, analysts estimated utilities added just 87 bcf of gas into inventories during the week ended Oct. 7, the lowest build for that week since 2012. That compared with injections of 80 bcf in the prior week, 97 bcf a year earlier and a five-year average build of 92 bcf. [EIA/GAS]