U.S. lower 48 gross natgas output down in March: EIA

File photo: The price of natural gas is shown on the pump at a natural gas station in San Diego, California November 3, 2015.

(Reuters) - U.S. gross natural gas output in the lower 48 states declined for the third time in four months to 79.7 billion cubic feet per day in March, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Wednesday in its monthly 914 production report.

Output decreased in two of the three biggest lower 48 producing states - Texas and Pennsylvania.

In Texas, the largest gas-producing state, output in March decreased for the first time in three months, down 0.2 bcfd to 21.1 bcfd.

In Pennsylvania, output fell by 0.2 bcfd to 15.0 bcfd in March. That was the first decrease in five months. Output was at a monthly record high of 15.2 bcfd in February.

Production in Oklahoma, meanwhile, increased by less than 0.1 bcfd to 6.5 bcfd in March. That was the second monthly increase in a row.

EIA also reported dry gas production for March, but did not break out individual states. U.S. dry production, including Alaska, slid to 71.6 bcfd in March from 71.9 bcfd in February. Monthly dry gas production peaked in April 2015 at 75.0 bcfd.

Gas production declined in 2016 for the first time since the start of the shale revolution a decade ago as low energy prices reduced drilling activity.

Next-day gas prices at the Henry Hub benchmark in Louisiana averaged $2.49 per million British thermal units in 2016, the lowest annual average since 1999. Prices averaged $2.61 in 2015, which before last year was also the lowest since 1999.

Before 2016, U.S. dry gas production last dropped in 2005 when Hurricanes Katrina and Rita slammed into the Gulf Coast, damaging energy infrastructure along the Gulf of Mexico, which had been supplying more than 20 percent of the nation's gas.

Since then, producers have figured out how to use horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing technologies to unlock more of the gas trapped in shale rocks.

Today, the seven biggest U.S. shale fields produce more than 60 percent of the nation's gas, while the Gulf of Mexico accounts for around 4 percent of the total.