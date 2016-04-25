Saturated U.S. natgas market may get boost from unlikely source

(Reuters) - The saturated natural gas market may get a supply jolt to help lift prices out of their worst rout in a generation from an unexpected and unlikely source: pipeline delays.

Most analysts believe production cuts this year - the first since the start of the shale revolution in 2005 - and strengthening exports will deplete domestic record inventory and help beleaguered prices recover next year.

But UBS and Raymond James say recent delays to key pipeline projects in the Marcellus in Pennsylvania and West Virginia, the nation’s biggest shale field, will prevent trapped gas getting to the energy-starved upstate New York and New England winter-heating markets, cutting U.S. output by more than many expect and tightening supplies.

“The continual string of regulatory road bumps plaguing pipeline projects slated to burrow through the Empire State add another layer of bullishness to 2017 gas sentiment,” Raymond James analysts said in a note last week.

The analysts expect production will decline in 2017 by about 1-2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) from 2016 due in part to the slowdown in new pipeline takeaway capacity from the Marcellus.

One such project is the Constitution Pipeline, considered a flagship project for the region, which hit a fresh roadblock on Friday after environmental regulators in New York State rejected its application for a water permit.

In anticipation of lower supplies following notable pipeline delays in the Northeast like Constitution, UBS last week said it expected output next year to fall, rather than rise, and cut its forecast to 73.5 bcfd from an expected 74 bcfd in 2016.

It also raised its price forecast for 2017 by 25 cents to $3.00 per million British thermal units, which would be a 45-percent rebound from current levels.

In a sign of an increasingly bearish near-term outlook, however, UBS reduced its 2016 estimate to $2.25 from $2.45.

To be sure, spending cuts and rig reductions over the past couple years by drillers will also a play a role in curbing production as prolonged weak prices hurt producers’ margins.

But the UBS and Raymond James reports may be an early warning about potential disruption to supplies that could lead to unexpected and sudden tightness even as the industry struggles with record inventories.

Not everyone expects U.S. gas production to decline in 2016 or 2017.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) has forecast dry gas production would increase from a record high 74.2 bcfd in 2015 to 74.8 bcfd in 2016 and 76.4 bcfd in 2017, primarily due to rising output from the Marcellus and neighboring Utica shale formation in Ohio.

COMMITTED TO FIGHT

The Constitution project’s developers, led by Williams Partners LP, said on Monday they remain committed to the 0.65 bcfd pipeline and will fight Friday’s ruling.

Even so, last month they pushed back the project’s expected in-service date to the second half of 2017 from the fourth quarter of this year ahead of the decision. The other Constitution partners are units of Cabot Oil & Gas Corp, Piedmont Natural Gas Co Inc and WGL Holding Inc. Other pipelines developed to transport Marcellus gas that have been delayed in recent months include: the 1.7-bcfd Atlantic Sunrise from July 2017 to the second half of 2017, 1.1-bcfd PennEast from November 2017 to the second half of 2018 and the 3.3-bcfd ET Rover from the fourth quarter of 2016/first quarter of 2017 to the second quarter of 2017.

