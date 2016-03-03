U.S. natgas end of season storage forecasts

(Reuters) - U.S. natural gas storage was expected to end the withdrawal season at 2.153 trillion cubic feet (tcf) at the end of March 2016, according to analysts.

That would be the highest end of the withdrawal season since 2012 and compares with 1.461 tcf in 2015 and a five-year (2011-15) average of 1.581 tcf. In 2012, the amount of gas in storage was 2.369 tcf around the end of March.

The following lists analysts’ storage estimates in trillion cubic feet with the most recent estimates on top.

* Indicates changes to table

Company End of March 2016 End of October 2016 Date

trillion cubic feet trillion cubic feet

Current Previous Current Previous

* Energy Aspects 2.400 3-Mar

* Thomson Reuters Analytics 2.465 3-Mar

Macquarie 2.400 4.000 2-Mar

Morgan Stanley 2.240 3.930 2-Mar

Stephen Smith Energy 2.297 2.156 29-Feb

Energy Management Institute 2.223 2.231 26-Feb

IAF Advisors 2.250 2.125 23-Feb

Barclays 2.100 15-Feb

U.S. EIA 2.096 2.043 9-Feb

Societe General 2.100 1-Feb

Bank of America Merrill Lynch 1.985 1.900 3.700 25-Jan

FirstEnergy 2.160 2.080 3.683 25-Jan

Citigroup 2.030 2.062 3.878 13-Jan

PIRA Energy 2.068 7-Jan

Simmons Energy 2.100 2.000 18-Dec

BNP Paribas 2.250 1.890 14-Dec

Asset Risk Management 1.788 10-Dec

Credit Suisse 1.800 1.500 9-Dec