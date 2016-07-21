FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech leader hopes U.S. will remain solid NATO partner whoever wins vote
July 21, 2016 / 11:52 AM / a year ago

Czech leader hopes U.S. will remain solid NATO partner whoever wins vote

Czech Republic's Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka arrives at a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium February 18, 2016.Eric Vidal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - The Czech prime minister said he hoped the United States would remain a solid NATO partner whoever won its presidential vote, after U.S. Republican nominee Donald Trump appeared to raise questions about his commitment to defend allies in the alliance.

The New York Times said Trump had told it in an interview that if Russia attacked the Baltic States, he would decide whether to come to their aid only after reviewing whether those nations "have fulfilled their obligations to us".

"NATO is the basis for our security," Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka said in response to a question about Trump's comments. "I expect that also in the United States, whoever wins the presidential election, I hope the United States will remain a solid NATO partner," Sobotka told a news conference in Poland.

Reporting by Marcin Goettig

