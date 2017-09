U.S. President Barack Obama (R) meets with NATO Secretary-General Anders Fogh Rasmussen in Brussels March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama and NATO Secretary-General Anders Fogh Rasmussen discussed additional steps NATO could take in response to Russia’s annexation of Crimea on Wednesday, the alliance’s spokeswoman said on Twitter.

These included updated defense plans, enhanced exercises and appropriate deployments, the spokeswoman, Oana Lungescu, said.

Obama met Rasmussen during a visit to Brussels.