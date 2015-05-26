FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama says working with NATO allies on Islamic State, Libya
May 26, 2015

Obama says working with NATO allies on Islamic State, Libya

U.S. President Barack Obama meets with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama said on Tuesday the United States was working closely with its NATO allies to partner with other countries in the fight against Islamic State militants and addressing challenges in Libya.

“NATO is necessarily recognizing a whole range of global challenges, particularly on what we call the Southern Front... making sure that we continue to coordinate effectively in the fight against ISIL,” Obama said, noting that all 28 members of the alliance were part of the coalition to support the Iraqi government against the group, also known as ISIL or ISIS.

Obama made the remarks during a meeting at the White House with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Doina Chiacu

