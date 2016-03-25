NATO's chief to meet with Obama in Washington in April: White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama will meet with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg at the White House on April 4 and discuss the fight against Islamic State and the migrant crisis originating in the Middle East, the White House said on Friday.

“The President will reiterate that the United States stands together with NATO in the wake of the horrific terrorist attacks that struck Brussels, Belgium, the site of NATO Headquarters, on March 22,” the White House added in a statement.