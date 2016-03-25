FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NATO's chief to meet with Obama in Washington in April: White House
March 25, 2016 / 10:09 PM / a year ago

NATO's chief to meet with Obama in Washington in April: White House

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks during a news conference in Kabul, Afghanistan March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama will meet with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg at the White House on April 4 and discuss the fight against Islamic State and the migrant crisis originating in the Middle East, the White House said on Friday.

“The President will reiterate that the United States stands together with NATO in the wake of the horrific terrorist attacks that struck Brussels, Belgium, the site of NATO Headquarters, on March 22,” the White House added in a statement.

Reporting by Washington Newsroom; Editing by Peter Cooney

