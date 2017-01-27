FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mattis stresses commitment to NATO to German defense chief: Pentagon
#World News
January 27, 2017 / 1:41 AM / 7 months ago

Mattis stresses commitment to NATO to German defense chief: Pentagon

Retired U.S. Marine Corps General James Mattis testifies before a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on his nomination to serve as defense secretary in Washington, U.S. January 12, 2017.Jonathan Ernst

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Defense Secretary James Mattis stressed the United States' commitment to NATO in a telephone call with Germany's defense minister on Thursday, the Pentagon said.

Mattis assured German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen of "the United States’ enduring commitment to the NATO alliance," the Pentagon said in a statement.

It said Mattis discussed the importance of NATO in a separate call with French Defense Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian. In a call with Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman, Mattis underscored his "unwavering commitment to Israel's security," the Pentagon said.

Reporting by Idrees Ali; Writing by the Washington Newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler

