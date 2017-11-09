Mattis looking at ways to bring Russia into compliance with arms control treaty

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said on Thursday he had discussed Russia’s violation of an arms control treaty with his NATO counterparts and they were looking at how to bring Moscow into compliance with it.

U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis gestures as he speaks during a joint news conference in New Delhi, India September 26, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

“We have a firm belief now that the Russians have violated the INF,” Mattis said, speaking with reporters during a meeting of NATO defense ministers.

Mattis said there was increasing concern about Russia not living up to the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty. He said the aim was for Moscow not to walk away from the treaty, but rather come in compliance with it.