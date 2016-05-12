FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama administration to announce move to cut methane from oil, gas sector
#Environment
May 12, 2016 / 2:25 PM / a year ago

Obama administration to announce move to cut methane from oil, gas sector

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Obama administration on Thursday will unveil its latest action aimed at reducing methane emissions in the oil and gas industry, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said in a statement.

The White House and the EPA will announce the actions at 11 a.m. EDT (1500 GMT), the agency said.

The agency is expected to unveil a rule to target methane emissions from new or modified oil and gas facilities, the first regulations to tackle the greenhouse gas from the sector, sources have said.

Reporting by Valerie Volcovici and Timothy Ahmann; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

