U.S. Navy SEAL dies in Fort Knox training accident
May 17, 2013 / 3:55 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. Navy SEAL dies in Fort Knox training accident

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - An elite U.S. Navy SEAL was killed and seven service members were injured in a vehicle accident during a training exercise at Fort Knox, Kentucky, the Navy said on Friday.

Special Warfare Operator Third Class Jonathan Kaloust, 23, of Massapequa, New York, died when the Humvee in which he was riding overturned at 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, said Lieutenant David Lloyd, a spokesman for East Coast-based Navy Special Warfare Group 2.

Seven people received minor injuries and six of the eight people in the Humvee were SEALs, which is an acronym for sea, air, land. The cause of the accident is under investigation, Lloyd said.

The deadly training accident was at least the second in the United States since March, when a mortar explosion killed seven Marines and injured eight service members in Nevada.

Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Scott Malone and Eric Beech

