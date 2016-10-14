A former Naval Criminal Investigative Service agent was sentenced on Friday to 12 years in prison for leaking information to a defense contractor in exchange for cash, luxury travel and the services of prostitutes, the U.S. Justice Department said.

John Bertrand Beliveau, 47, of York, Pennsylvania, had pleaded guilty to helping former Glenn Defense Marine Asia Chief Executive Leonard Francis, also known as "Fat Leonard," perpetrate a fraud scheme on the Navy by providing information that allowed Francis to thwart a criminal fraud investigation of the company.

