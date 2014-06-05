FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Navy jet crashes in ocean off California, no injuries
June 5, 2014 / 2:35 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. Navy jet crashes in ocean off California, no injuries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A U.S. Navy jet crashed into the ocean off Southern California while trying to land on an aircraft carrier during a training mission on Wednesday night, the Navy said. The pilot ejected from the jet and no one was hurt.

The F/A-18E Super Hornet hit the water at about 10 p.m. while trying to land on the carrier Carl Vinson.

The jet, which has not been recovered, was part of Strike Fighter Squadron 81, based at the Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia, the Navy said in a statement.

The Navy temporarily suspended air operations aboard the carrier and is investigating the incident.

It was the second Navy crash in the California region in the span of a few hours. Earlier on Wednesday, an AV-8B Harrier jet from a different squadron crashed into the desert town of Imperial, California. No injuries were reported but several homes were damaged.

Reporting by Jonathan Allen

