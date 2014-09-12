U.S. Navy pilot missing after two aircraft crash in Pacific Ocean

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Navy is searching for a pilot missing after two combat jets crashed at sea in the western Pacific Ocean on Friday, Navy officials said.

The two F/A-18 Hornets were operating from the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson when the strike-fighter jets crashed, officials said in a statement. One pilot was quickly found and underwent medical attention, it said, but it was not immediately clear what, if any, injuries the pilot sustained.

“The cause of the incident is under investigation,” officials said, adding that other aircraft that were airborne were safely recovered on board the carrier.

A search was under way for the missing pilot, the Navy said.

The two jets that crashed have not been recovered, according to the statement.