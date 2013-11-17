FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Drone malfunctions, hits U.S. Navy ship during training
Sections
Featured
Trump scrambles to convince Americans he can handle Puerto Rico crisis
Puerto Rico
Trump scrambles to convince Americans he can handle Puerto Rico crisis
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Military option not preferred: Trump
North Korea
Military option not preferred: Trump
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
November 17, 2013 / 6:33 PM / 4 years ago

Drone malfunctions, hits U.S. Navy ship during training

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A soldier stands in front of a 'Shadow' Unmanned Aerial System during an official presentation by the German and U.S. Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) at the U.S. military base in Vilseck-Grafenwoehr October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

(Reuters) - An aerial target drone malfunctioned and crashed into a United States Navy ship off the coast of southern California on Saturday, leaving two sailors with minor burns, a Navy spokeswoman said.

Two Navy ships were involved in tracking the unmanned drone as part of a training exercise on Saturday afternoon when the drone malfunctioned and collided with the USS Chancellorsville, a guided-missile cruiser, the spokeswoman said on Sunday.

“No person was seriously injured,” according to Lieutenant Lenaya Rotklein, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Third Fleet.

About 300 people were aboard the ship at the time, she said. The ship was returning to the Naval Base San Diego for repairs and an investigation into the mishap.

(Refiles to correct spelling to guided-missile, not guide-missile, in second paragraph)

Reporting by Jonathan Allen; Editing by Scott Malone and Maureen Bavdek

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.