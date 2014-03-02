FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 2, 2014 / 2:30 AM / 4 years ago

Rescuers search for fighter jet pilot after crash in Nevada

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The U.S. Navy and local authorities were searching on Sunday for the pilot of an F/A-18C fighter jet that crashed during a training mission near a Nevada air base, the Navy said.

Initial reports show the aircraft, which crashed mid-afternoon on Saturday, was a total loss, the Navy said in a statement.

The crash occurred on the Fallon Range Training Complex, about 70 miles east of Naval Air Station Fallon in Nevada in a rugged and remote mountainous area.

Navy personnel took several hours to reach the crash site, and a snowstorm overnight also hindered efforts.

The plane was a U.S. Marine Corps F/A-18C on loan to the Naval Strike and Air Warfare Center for training.

The cause of the crash will be investigated, the Navy said.

Reporting by Ellen Wulfhorst; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

