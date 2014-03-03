FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. jet fighter pilot killed in Nevada crash: Navy
March 3, 2014 / 9:05 AM / 4 years ago

U.S. jet fighter pilot killed in Nevada crash: Navy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The U.S. Navy said on Monday that the pilot of an F/A-18C fighter jet that crashed during a training mission near a Nevada air base on Saturday was killed in the accident.

The pilot, who the Navy did not identify, died when the aircraft crashed at the Fallon Range Training Complex, some 70 miles east of the Naval Air Station at Fallon, Nevada, in a remote and rugged mountainous region.

The aircraft was not carrying any weapons or other munitions. There were no reports of any other injuries or property damage associated with the crash, but the aircraft was a total loss, the Navy said in a statement, citing reports from the scene.

Navy personnel took several hours to reach the crash site, and a snowstorm overnight also hindered efforts.

The plane was a U.S. Marine Corps F/A-18C on loan to the Naval Strike and Air Warfare Center for training.

The cause of the crash will be investigated, the Navy said.

Reporting by Chris Michaud

