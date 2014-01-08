FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Navy chopper down off Virginia, one crew member dead
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
January 8, 2014 / 5:54 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. Navy chopper down off Virginia, one crew member dead

Lacey Johnson

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. Navy helicopter went down off the Virginia coast on Wednesday and one of the five crew members has died and another is missing, the military said.

The MH-53E Sea Dragon helicopter was on a training flight when it crashed into the Atlantic Ocean near Fort Story, about 150 miles south of Washington, the Navy said in a statement.

A nearby Coast Guard cutter and two helicopters were sent to the site after receiving a distress call at about 10:45 a.m. ET (1545 GMT), said Captain Todd Flannery, commander of Helicopter Sea Combat Wing Atlantic, during an online news conference.

He said that one of the four people rescued and flown to a hospital in Norfolk, Virginia, has died. Two of the survivors are in stable condition, and one was about to undergo surgery.

A fifth crew member is missing, Flannery said.

None of the two pilots and three air crewmen has been identified. Flannery said the cause of the crash was under investigation.

The helicopter was part of an anti-mine squadron based at Norfolk, Virginia.

Reporting by Lacey Johnson; editing by Ian Simpson, Chizu Nomiyama, Cynthia Osterman and Gunna Dickson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.