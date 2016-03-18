FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Navy missile program uses first 3D printed component
Sections
Featured
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
California wildfires
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
March 18, 2016 / 5:43 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. Navy missile program uses first 3D printed component

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S Navy ballistic missile program used its first component made from 3D printing, a process that sharply reduces the manufacturing time, according to the weapons’ producer, Lockheed Martin Corp.

In a statement on Friday, Lockheed said the missiles were part of successful test flights earlier this week.

The printing process allowed the company to design and fabricate the component in half the time it would have taken otherwise, it said.

The sixth-generation Trident II D5 Fleet Ballistic Missile used a 3D-printed connector backshell, which protects the cable connectors in the missile, Lockheed said.

U.S. Navy spokesman John Daniels said the new component “meets or exceeds the standards for fit, form and function.”

Reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.