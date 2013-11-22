Defense contractor tentatively granted bail in U.S. Navy bribery case

SAN DIEGO (Reuters) - A defense contractor accused of plying U.S. Navy officials with cash, travel, concerts and prostitutes in a bid to win business for his firm was granted bail on Thursday by a federal magistrate who stayed her ruling pending a review by another judge.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Janis Sammartino ordered Singapore-based defense contractor Leonard Glenn Francis released on bond but, at the request of prosecutors, agreed to a review by the judge presiding over the case.