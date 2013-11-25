FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judge orders defense contractor in U.S. Navy bribery case to remain in custody
November 25, 2013 / 11:55 PM / 4 years ago

Judge orders defense contractor in U.S. Navy bribery case to remain in custody

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN DIEGO (Reuters) - A Singapore-based defense contractor accused of plying U.S. Navy officials with cash, travel, concerts and prostitutes in a bid to win business for his firm was ordered held without bail on Monday pending trial.

A federal judge, in reversing a tentative decision last week to grant bail to contractor Leonard Glenn Francis, said Francis represented a potential flight risk and cited the seriousness of the crimes he is accused of committing.

Reporting by Marty Graham; Writing by Cynthia Johnston; Editing by Dan Whitcomb

