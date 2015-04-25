FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
One U.S. Navy Seal dies, one critical in Virginia pool training
#U.S.
April 25, 2015 / 3:00 AM / 2 years ago

One U.S. Navy Seal dies, one critical in Virginia pool training

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - One U.S. Navy Seal died and another was critically injured on Friday while training in a pool at a Virginia military base, a Navy spokesman said.

The two members of the Navy’s elite sea, air, land teams were found at the bottom of the pool by another service member at about 3 p.m. local time at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story, said Navy spokesman Lieutenant David Lloyd.

“They were working out in the pool,” Lloyd said. “They were swimming. It was not dive training.”

The deaths at the base in Virginia Beach is under investigation, he said.

Names of the Seals were withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Reporting by Barbara Goldberg in New York; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
