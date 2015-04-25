One U.S. Navy Seal dies, one critical in Virginia pool training

(Reuters) - One U.S. Navy Seal died and another was critically injured on Friday while training in a pool at a Virginia military base, a Navy spokesman said.

The two members of the Navy’s elite sea, air, land teams were found at the bottom of the pool by another service member at about 3 p.m. local time at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story, said Navy spokesman Lieutenant David Lloyd.

“They were working out in the pool,” Lloyd said. “They were swimming. It was not dive training.”

The deaths at the base in Virginia Beach is under investigation, he said.

Names of the Seals were withheld pending notification of next of kin.