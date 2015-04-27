Second Navy SEAL dies after Virginia pool training accident

(Reuters) - A second U.S. Navy SEAL has died after a mishap while training in a swimming pool at a Virginia military base, according to media reports on Monday.

Both members of the Navy’s elite sea, air, and land teams were working out in the pool at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story in Virginia Beach when the incident took place on Friday, said Navy spokesman Lieutenant David Lloyd.

Their bodies were found at the bottom of the pool by another service member, and they were rushed to a civilian hospital, he said.

Media reports identified the serviceman pronounced dead on Friday as Special Warfare Operator First Class Seth Cody Lewis, 32, of New York City.

Reports identified his colleague, who was hospitalized in critical condition and died on Sunday, as Special Warfare Operator First Class Brett Allen Marihugh, 34, of Livonia, Michigan.

An investigation into their deaths is continuing.