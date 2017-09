A law enforcement officer responds to the scene of a shooting at the Washington Navy Yard in Washington, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - At least one shooter has been killed following an incident at the U.S. Navy Yard that left several victims dead and several others injured on Monday, a U.S. Navay official told Reuters.

Earlier a Washington police spokesman said five people had been shot at the Naval Sea Systems Command headquarters