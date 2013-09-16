FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hospital says three U.S. Navy Yard victims in critical condition
#U.S.
September 16, 2013

Hospital says three U.S. Navy Yard victims in critical condition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Three victims in the U.S. Navy Yard shooting on Monday are in critical condition but were alert and able to respond to doctors, a hospital official said.

Washington Hospital Center Chief Medical Officer Janis Orlowski said the facility is treating three gunshot victims. More victims were expected but it was unclear how many, she added.

One victim was in surgery and another would undergo surgery shortly, Orlowski told reporters in a news briefing.

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Vicki Allen

