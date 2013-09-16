Hospital says three U.S. Navy Yard victims in critical condition

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Three victims in the U.S. Navy Yard shooting on Monday are in critical condition but were alert and able to respond to doctors, a hospital official said.

Washington Hospital Center Chief Medical Officer Janis Orlowski said the facility is treating three gunshot victims. More victims were expected but it was unclear how many, she added.

One victim was in surgery and another would undergo surgery shortly, Orlowski told reporters in a news briefing.