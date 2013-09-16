FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Washington Navy Yard shooter tentatively identified: sources
#U.S.
September 16, 2013 / 7:28 PM / 4 years ago

Washington Navy Yard shooter tentatively identified: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aaron Alexis, who the FBI believe to be responsible for the shootings at the Washington Navy Yard in the Southeast area of Washington, DC, is shown in this poster released by the FBI on September 16, 2013. REUTERS/FBI/Handout via Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Three federal law enforcement sources tentatively identified Aaron Alexis, a one-time Texas resident, as the gunman in a shooting on Monday at the U.S. Navy Yard in Washington.

The sources have been briefed on the investigation of the incident, in which at least 12 people were killed, including the shooter.

So far officials say there is no known link to terrorism.

Officials have yet to publicly reveal the name of the shooter.

Reporting By Mark Hosenball and Chris Francescani; editing by Christopher Wilson

