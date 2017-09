NEW YORK (Reuters) - Police have released the names of seven of the 12 victims killed after a gunman opened fire at the Washington Navy Yard on Monday. The names of the four other victims have been withheld until their next of kin could be notified. The suspected gunman, Aaron Alexis, 34, was shot by police.

Michael Arnold, 59

Sylvia Frasier, 53

Kathy Gaarde, 62

Roger Johnson, 73

Frank Kohler, 50

Kenneth Bernard Proctor, 46

Vishnu Pandit, 61