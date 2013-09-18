Police name all victims killed in Navy Yard shooting

(Reuters) - Police have released the names of the 12 victims killed after a gunman opened fire at the Washington Navy Yard on Monday. The suspected gunman, Aaron Alexis, 34, was shot dead by police.
* Michael Arnold, 59, of Lorton, Virginia
* Sylvia Frasier, 53, of Waldorf, Maryland
* Kathy Gaarde, 62, of Woodbridge, Virginia
* John Roger Johnson, 73, of Derwood, Maryland
* Frank Kohler, 50, of Tall Timbers, Maryland
* Kenneth Bernard Proctor, 46, of Waldorf, Maryland
* Vishnu Shalchendia Pandit, 61, of North Potomac, Maryland
* Arthur Daniels, 51, of Washington, DC
* Mary Francis Knight, 51, of Reston, Virginia
* Gerald L. Read, 58, of Alexandria, Virginia
* Martin Bodrog, 54, of Annandale, Virginia
* Richard Michael Ridgell, 52, of Westminster, Maryland
