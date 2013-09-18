FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Police name all victims killed in Navy Yard shooting
#U.S.
September 18, 2013 / 6:02 AM / 4 years ago

Police name all victims killed in Navy Yard shooting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Flowers, flags and a child's drawing are pictured at a makeshift memorial outside the Navy Yard two days after a gunman killed 12 people before police shot him dead, in Washington, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

(Reuters) - Police have released the names of the 12 victims killed after a gunman opened fire at the Washington Navy Yard on Monday. The suspected gunman, Aaron Alexis, 34, was shot dead by police.

* Michael Arnold, 59, of Lorton, Virginia

* Sylvia Frasier, 53, of Waldorf, Maryland

* Kathy Gaarde, 62, of Woodbridge, Virginia

* John Roger Johnson, 73, of Derwood, Maryland

* Frank Kohler, 50, of Tall Timbers, Maryland

* Kenneth Bernard Proctor, 46, of Waldorf, Maryland

* Vishnu Shalchendia Pandit, 61, of North Potomac, Maryland

* Arthur Daniels, 51, of Washington, DC

* Mary Francis Knight, 51, of Reston, Virginia

* Gerald L. Read, 58, of Alexandria, Virginia

* Martin Bodrog, 54, of Annandale, Virginia

* Richard Michael Ridgell, 52, of Westminster, Maryland

Reporting By Edith Honan; editing by Gunna Dickson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
