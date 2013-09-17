Pentagon audit shows Naval security flaws due to cost cutting

Police walk in the Washington Navy Yard after a shooting in Washington on September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Department of Defense’s Office of the Inspector General released a year-long audit of a Navy commercial access control system on Tuesday that showed serious flaws because officials had tried to reduce costs.

As a result, 52 convicted felons received routine, unauthorized access to Navy facilities, the report said.

It said that unauthorized access had increased the security risk for military personnel, dependents, civilians and installations.