FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pentagon audit shows Naval security flaws due to cost cutting
Sections
Featured
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Energy & Environment
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
September 17, 2013 / 7:23 PM / 4 years ago

Pentagon audit shows Naval security flaws due to cost cutting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Police walk in the Washington Navy Yard after a shooting in Washington on September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Department of Defense’s Office of the Inspector General released a year-long audit of a Navy commercial access control system on Tuesday that showed serious flaws because officials had tried to reduce costs.

As a result, 52 convicted felons received routine, unauthorized access to Navy facilities, the report said.

It said that unauthorized access had increased the security risk for military personnel, dependents, civilians and installations.

Reporting by Deborah Charles and David Alexander; editing by Christopher Wilson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.