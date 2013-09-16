Possibly more than one shooter at U.S. Navy incident: official

Police block off the M Street, SE, as they respond to a shooting at the Washington Navy Yard in Washington, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - There may be more than one shooter at the U.S. Navy Yard incident on Monday that left several dead and injured, a U.S. Navy official told Reuters.

The Washington Post, citing police sources, reported that three shooters, including one in military fatigues, were involved.

Earlier another U.S. Navy official said one shooter had been “contained” and that several people has died and several others were injured.