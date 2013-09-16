FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Possibly more than one shooter at U.S. Navy incident: official
#U.S.
September 16, 2013 / 2:51 PM / 4 years ago

Possibly more than one shooter at U.S. Navy incident: official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Police block off the M Street, SE, as they respond to a shooting at the Washington Navy Yard in Washington, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - There may be more than one shooter at the U.S. Navy Yard incident on Monday that left several dead and injured, a U.S. Navy official told Reuters.

The Washington Post, citing police sources, reported that three shooters, including one in military fatigues, were involved.

Earlier another U.S. Navy official said one shooter had been “contained” and that several people has died and several others were injured.

Reporting by Phil Stewart; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Vicki Allen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
