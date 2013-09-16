Obama says U.S. confronting 'yet another mass shooting'

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama said the United States is facing “yet another mass shooting” with an armed attack at Washington’s Navy Yard on Monday and vowed to hold accountable whoever was responsible.
With details still emerging about the shootings at the Navy Yard, Obama said he had been briefed on the situation and that the shooting had targeted military and civilian personnel.
He spoke at the start of a speech about the U.S. economy.
