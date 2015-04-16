No charges filed against NBA's Dwight Howard after abuse probe

Nov 6, 2014; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Rockets center Dwight Howard (12) gets a rebound during the second quarter against the San Antonio Spurs at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

ATLANTA (Reuters) - National Basketball Association star Dwight Howard will not face criminal charges in Atlanta related to allegations of child abuse involving his 7-year-old son, police said on Thursday.

An Atlanta police spokesman said the agency had closed its investigation into unspecified accusations against one of the league’s marquee players, a center for the Houston Rockets, but provided no further comment on the probe.

“We are gratified that the Atlanta Police Department, after fully examining the frivolous allegations against Dwight Howard, has closed the case and decided not to proceed with charges,” said David Oscar Markus, the player’s attorney.

An earlier investigation into the same allegation by the child’s mother in Florida also was closed with no charges pursued against Howard, his attorney has said.

The 29-year-old Howard, an eight-time All-Star now in his 11th NBA season, played for the Orlando Magic from 2004 to 2012 and attended high school in suburban Atlanta before joining the league.

He signed in 2013 with the Rockets, who clinched the Southwest Division title on Wednesday.