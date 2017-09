President of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Mark Emmert speaks during a news conference at the NCAA headquarters in Indianapolis July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Brent Smith

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court put on hold a ruling that ordered the National Collegiate Athletic Association to allow universities to offer student athletes a limited share of revenue.

The order, issued by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday, places a lower court injunction on hold until the 9th Circuit issues its opinion in the case. The litigation cuts to the heart of the NCAA’s mission to enforce amateurism in college sports.