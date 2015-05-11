FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Two inmates dead after Nebraska prison riot: official
Sections
Featured
Trump administration orders purge of Kaspersky products
Cyber Risk
Trump administration orders purge of Kaspersky products
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Florida governor vows to investigate nursing home deaths
Hurricane Irma
Florida governor vows to investigate nursing home deaths
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
May 11, 2015 / 4:20 PM / 2 years ago

Two inmates dead after Nebraska prison riot: official

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Two inmates died and two were injured as a result of a weekend riot at a Nebraska prison, the head of the corrections officers’ union said on Monday.

The uprising started at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution in the southeastern part of the state on Sunday afternoon, said Mike Marvin, executive director of the Nebraska Association of Public Employees. The prison is a maximum/medium custody facility for men.

“My understanding is it started as a confrontation in front of one of the housing units and it escalated from there,” said Marvin. “We’re deeply concerned.”

He said some workers suffered minor injuries.

Marvin said Nebraska prisons have problems with understaffing and overcrowding. He said inmates at the prison had been complaining they were not getting enough time in the yard.

Representatives for the state’s Department of Correctional Services were not immediately available for comment. The Omaha World-Herald newspaper said that department director Scott Frakes planned to hold a news conference Monday.

Reporting by Mary Wisniewski; Editing by Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.