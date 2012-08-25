Factbox: U.S. astronaut Neil Armstrong, first man on the moon

(Reuters) - Facts about former U.S. astronaut Neil Armstrong, the first man to walk on the moon, who has died at the age of 82, according to U.S. media:

* Armstrong grew up in Ohio with a strong interest in flight and earned his pilot’s license while still a boy.

* After flying combat missions during the Korean War, he became a test pilot and joined NASA’s astronaut program in 1962.

* As he stepped on the moon’s dusty surface, Armstrong said: “That’s one small step for a man, one giant leap for mankind.”

* Armstrong’s pulse was measured at 150 beats per minute as he guided the lunar lander to the moon’s surface, NASA said. Asked about his experience on the moon, he told CBS: “It’s an interesting place to be. I recommend it.”

* A crater on the moon is named for Armstrong. It is located about 30 miles from the site of the landing.

* Armstrong took a NASA desk job after the Apollo 11 mission, becoming the deputy associate administrator for aeronautics in the office of advanced research and technology. A year later he became a professor of engineering at the University of Cincinnati.

* In 2005 Armstrong was upset to learn that his barber had sold clippings of his hair to a collector for $3,000. The man who bought the hair refused to return it, saying he was adding it to his collection of locks from Abraham Lincoln, Napoleon, Marilyn Monroe, Albert Einstein and others.

* Despite his taciturn nature, Armstrong once appeared in a television commercial for the U.S. automaker Chrysler. He said he made the ad because of Chrysler’s engineering history and his desire to help the company out of financial troubles.