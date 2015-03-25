FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. approves $1 billion Boeing CH-47 Chinook sale to Netherlands
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
U.S. official barred from Rohingya conflict zone
Myanmar
U.S. official barred from Rohingya conflict zone
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
Future of Money
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
March 25, 2015 / 12:46 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. approves $1 billion Boeing CH-47 Chinook sale to Netherlands

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Boeing logo is seen at their headquarters in Chicago, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department has approved the sale of 17 Boeing Co (BA.N) CH-47F Chinook cargo helicopters to the Netherlands, a deal that would be worth around $1.05 billion, the U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency said this week.

The agency, which executes foreign arms sales, notified U.S. lawmakers about the possible sale on March 19. Lawmakers have 15 days to block the sale although such action is rare.

DSCA said the new helicopters would eventually replacing existing CH-47 helicopters operated by the Netherlands.

It said the proposed sale would improve the Netherlands’ ability to carry out a variety of missions, including troop movements, medical evacuations, search and rescue and disaster relief. The new helicopters would also help the country strengthen its homeland defense, deter regional threats, and support to coalition operations, it said.

Boeing had no immediate comment on the possible sale.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.