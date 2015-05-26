Homicide probe to be launched into B.B. King's death: officials

(Reuters) - Nevada officials said on Monday they would conduct a homicide investigation into the death of B.B. King who died this month at age 89, after two of his daughters leveled accusations that the blues great was murdered.

The Clark County, Nevada coroner’s office said in a posting on Twitter that it had taken jurisdiction over King’s body, and that autopsy results would take a minimum of six to eight weeks.

“Our coroner takes jurisdiction over #BBKing body, performs autopsy. Results:6-8wks min,” it said, adding that a homicide investigation would be conducted along with the Las Vegas police department.

Two of King’s children, Karen Williams and Patty King, alleged that King was poisoned, ostensibly by two of his longtime associates including one who had power of attorney over his affairs, the Associated Press reported.

U.S. blues legend B.B. King performs onstage during the 45th Montreux Jazz Festival in Montreux in this file July 2, 2011 photo. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud

“I believe my father was poisoned and that he was administered foreign substances. I believe my father was murdered,” each woman said in statements contained in documents submitted to the AP by their lawyer.

An attorney for King’s estate called the allegations unfounded and disrespectful, AP said.

The women also claimed in news video posted online that members of King’s family were prevented from visiting him by the two associates during his final days.

King, a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member who died in Las Vegas on May 14, had said earlier in the month he was in hospice care at his home after being hospitalized in April with dehydration related to diabetes.

King’s funeral was scheduled to be held on Friday in Mississippi. It was unclear whether the investigation would delay that.