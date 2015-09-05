Two dead in fiery Las Vegas bus crash

(Reuters) - Two people died and four more were hurt early on Saturday in a fiery bus crash near downtown Las Vegas, authorities said.

The collision between the minibus and a car happened about 7 a.m. local time at the corner of South Main Street and Charleston Boulevard, a few miles north of the city’s famous Las Vegas Strip, according to a statement released by the Las Vegas Fire Department.

Responding officers found the bus lying in flames on the sidewalk near the intersection, and bystanders pulling a man out of a car nearby, the statement said.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire shortly after they arrived, but the bus was completely destroyed, the statement said.

Four people were taken to a nearby trauma center for burn treatment, but two more were unable to escape the burning bus and died at the scene, the fire department said. Their names or ages were not released.

The intersection was expected to be closed for several hours, the statement said.

The statement did not specify whether the bus was a private bus or publicly owned.